Mesmerising display of Northern Lights seen from Dalby Forest, near Scarborough

The image was captured by Nicole Carr and Simon Scott who run the Astro Dog stargazing business, based at Dalby Forest.

They said: “What an incredible night last night/this morning turned out to be.

"We headed up to Dalby Forest to run a stargazing event early evening.

Stunning Northern Lights seen from Dalby Forest.

"Throughout the night we were graced with pockets of clear skies, which allowed us to gaze at various stars, constellations, asterisms and planets throughout the evening during a laser pointed tour of the sky and we were even able to view some celestial objects through our telescopes.

“We were incredibly excited when the skies began to clear.

“We decided to capture a quick hand held test shot in the visitors centre car park and lo and behold the Aurora Borealis were lighting up the Northern sky, stretching all the way to Cassiopeia.

“The Aurora Borealis was dancing and easily visible to the eye – greens, pinks, reds, purples, blues, loads of structure, arcs and columns.

"It was absolutely incredible.”

“We soon set up the DSLR cameras and snapped away whilst we stood there in absolute awe watching the lights dance.”

It soon clouded over – but they were treated to another display later in the evening.

“Once we pulled up to Scarborough, to our delight the skies has cleared.

"We quickly drove up to Jonno’s Field to see if it was still visible and oh my word!

"It was breathtaking, even more active than before!

"We could see the aurora so clearly that you could easily discern the colours, structure and even movement of the columns.

"It was truly mesmerising.

“We couldn't believe our eyes.

"Everything came together just right, earth weather, space weather and the Moon phase.”

In September, Nicole and Simon were treated to a display of the aurora off Scarborough which they described as one of the best they had seen outside the Arctic Circle.

They said, that display and this latest one from Dalby Forest and Scarborough, “has to be up in our top five displays we've ever witnessed in the UK in nearly a decade of aurora hunting.

“This aurora season and start to solar cycle 25 has been out of this world so far and we look forward to what's to come.”

They later ventured to Oliver’s Mount in Scarborough to see a friend.

"Although the Aurora was not as intense by this point, we managed to capture some aurora from there as the dark skies turned to twilight,” they said.

