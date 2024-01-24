Gearing up for the celebrations of this year’s World Book Day on Thursday, March 7, the Royal National Institute of Blind People (RNIB) is inviting children with a vision impairment to submit a piece of creative writing for its World Book Day writing competition. (Michael Morpurgo pic: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

The final competition winners will be judged by multi- award-winning children’s writer Sir Michael Morpurgo – author of books including War Horse and Private Peaceful. The overall winner will receive ten signed copies of Michael Morpurgo’s books.

Writing submissions must be on the theme of ‘adventure’ and the competition runs until midnight Sunday, February 18.

Taking the lead from RNIB’s motto, ‘See differently’, the charity wants to celebrate different ways of seeing, sensing and taking part in an adventure that children have been on, or that they can imagine.

No previous experience of creative writing is required and RNIB is keen to receive submissions from as many young people aged 5-12 as possible.

Writing and being creative is hugely beneficial and enjoyable for everyone, especially when going through big life-changes such as growing up. Hearing the unique perspectives of young writers who have a vision impairment will be a real privilege and I can’t wait to read the fabulous work that I’m sure will be created. We are delighted that Michael Morpurgo has agreed to pick the winner for us as part of his support for RNIB’s World Book Day celebrations.

Competition Rules:

The competition is open to any child or young person between the ages of 5-12 years with a vision impairment in the UK.

The competition runs until midnight Sunday, February 18.

Send in an original piece of writing up to 500 words in a Word document, MP3 audio or MP4 video, via email.

The piece of writing must be based on the theme ‘Adventure’.

Submissions must be in English.

The use of AI, such as ChatGPT is not permitted.

One submission per author: this will be the first entry emailed to us.

Email all entries with the subject of “WBD competition” to [email protected] .

. The top three entries will be sent to award-winning author Michael Morpurgo for him to choose the final winner.

All entries submitted will be read and shortlisted by RNIB’s library team.

Suggestions include, but aren’t limited to, writing about: