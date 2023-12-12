Middlesbrough to Whitby limited stop trains to run on New Year's Day for first time

This New Year’s Day, for the very first time, Northern Railway is providing special, limited stop trains between Middlesbrough and Whitby.

The special limited stop trains will depart from Middlesbrough at 9.53am and 2.50pm, calling only at Nunthorpe, Battersby, Danby, Grosmont and Whitby, and returning from Whitby at 11.25am and 4.22pm with the same stops.

The same train will continue on from Middlesbrough to Darlington at 12.45pm, returning at 2.22pm to connect with long distance services to the north and south.

Community Rail Partnership Chairman Alan Williams said: “This initiative is great news for both local people and visitors.

Whitby Railway Station.

"We have been lobbying for better services for the Esk Valley and Whitby for some time.

"This is a small but significant step forward for the line.

“This is an experiment.

"To ensure it becomes a regular New Year’s Day service, we need your support – so please come along and join us for a grand day out.”

Responding to concerns that the trains will not be calling at the lesser-used stations on the line, Mr Williams explained that the faster than normal end-to-end journey time was necessary to enable two complete return trips between Middlesbrough and Whitby in the time available.

Trains will still be calling at Danby for the Moors Centre, Glaisdale for the Esk Valley and Coast to Coast walks, Grosmont for the North Yorkshire Moors Railway – and Whitby for fish and chips and more.

Email [email protected] or visit the website www.eskvalleyrailway.co.uk for more details.

The train costs £8.60 return – no need to book.