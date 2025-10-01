Midwives rally round to raise funds for Scarborough mum with incurable cancer

Scarborough maternity walk against cancer takes place on Sunday, October 12

A group of midwives from Scarborough, Whitby, Bridlington and Malton are working together to raise funds for a colleague with incurable metastatic breast cancer.

The midwives are planning a sponsored glow walk in their bras to raise money for fellow midwife Rachel, from Scarborough.

Rachel bravely faced and beat breast cancer in her twenties, enduring months of gruelling chemotherapy, radiotherapy, and surgery.

However, in July this year, Rachel received the news that her cancer had returned, and was diagnosed with secondary breast cancer in her spine.

This time, although treatable, it is currently incurable.

Colleague Cara Hayes said on the group’s Just Giving page: “Despite the devastating news, Rachel continues to show the same incredible strength and selflessness she always has.

“Just a few months ago, without knowing her cancer had returned, she completed the Giants causeway mighty marathon hike to raise money for Macmillan cancer support.

“She also recently cut off her hair to donate to the Little Princess Trust, helping children facing their own cancer battles.

“These are just two of the many many fundraisers Rachel has done over the years. That’s just who she is, always thinking of others.

“Rachel is our wonderful friend and colleague, a loving mum to her 5-year-old daughter, and a much-loved midwife at Scarborough Hospital, where she’s helped bring hundreds of new lives into the world.

Midwife Laura Coleman said: “Rachel has been a midwife for almost 15 years, so has touched the lives of many women and their families in Scarborough.”

Cara Hayes continued: “Our greatest wish for Rachel is for her to make as many beautiful memories as possible with her husband and little girl.

“Between treatments, they dream of travelling the UK in a campervan, cherishing every moment together as a family.

“With your help, we want to make that dream come true.

“Any donations you can make really will be so appreciated and mean the chance for Rachel to create unforgettable moments with the people she loves most.”

Scarborough Maternity Walk Against Cancer takes place on Sunday, October 12 at 5.30pm, starting from the Sea Life Centre.

Participants are encouraged to bring glow sticks and to wear their best bra.

To donate visit the Just Giving page at : https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/cara-hayes-3?utm_medium=CR&utm_source=CL