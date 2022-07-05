Migration theme set to inspire wordsmiths at this year’s High Wolds Poetry Festival

High Wolds Poetry Festival director Julian Woodford. Photo submitted

The festival, in North Dalton on Saturday, October 22, is a free open mic, one day festival for absolutely anyone of any age, to share their own or other people’s poetry.

Caroline Coath, East Riding Museums assistant curator – community, said: “Migration and the movement of people has been commonplace in the region throughout the centuries and their stories and emotional and physical presence is at the heart of this year’s festival.

“From the iron age settlers, Romans, Anglo-Saxons, Vikings and Normans through to the present day, settlers have moved into the area in significant numbers.”

Entries for the custom-designed festival book are free and close at midnight on Sunday, September 19 and can be sent to [email protected] or by post to The Festival Director, The High Wolds Poetry Festival, East Riding Museums, Treasure House, Beverley, HU17 8HE.

Julian Woodford, festival director, said: “But it is not just about us humans – the Yorkshire Wolds have been and are home to many different types of wildlife which have permanently moved into or left the area or move with the seasons.”