The Moorland Railway, at Moorland House, Staintondale, opens to the public just once a month to raise money for charity.

On July 2, Lisa and Alan Williams will once again welcome visitors to their garden with miniature train rides, cream teas, cakes, a tombola and various stalls.

The event takes place from 2-5pm with the surprisingly long train journey taking young and old alike around the couples’ beautiful garden.

The Moorland Railway at Staintondale

Moorland house is located just of the A171 and may be found by following the ribbons.

For more information email moorla[email protected]

The railway will open a further two times this year, on Sunday August 6 to raise money for The Rainbow Centre, Scarborough and on Sunday September 3 to raise funds for Martin House Hospice

No dogs are allowed, but organisers can provide water and biscuits for those in a car.

The railway open days raise money for a different charity each month

Refreshments available