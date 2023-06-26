News you can trust since 1882
Miniature railway near Whitby to raise money for Alzheimer's Society

A privately-owned miniature railway in Staintondale, near Whitby, will throw open its gates this weekend to raise money for the Alzheimer’s Society.
By Louise Perrin
Published 26th Jun 2023, 15:26 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Jun 2023, 15:26 BST

The Moorland Railway, at Moorland House, Staintondale, opens to the public just once a month to raise money for charity.

On July 2, Lisa and Alan Williams will once again welcome visitors to their garden with miniature train rides, cream teas, cakes, a tombola and various stalls.

The event takes place from 2-5pm with the surprisingly long train journey taking young and old alike around the couples’ beautiful garden.

The Moorland Railway at StaintondaleThe Moorland Railway at Staintondale
Moorland house is located just of the A171 and may be found by following the ribbons.

For more information email moorla[email protected]

The railway will open a further two times this year, on Sunday August 6 to raise money for The Rainbow Centre, Scarborough and on Sunday September 3 to raise funds for Martin House Hospice

No dogs are allowed, but organisers can provide water and biscuits for those in a car.

The railway open days raise money for a different charity each monthThe railway open days raise money for a different charity each month
Refreshments availableRefreshments available
A beautiful settingA beautiful setting
