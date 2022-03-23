Scarborough and North Yorkshire are remembering those who have been lost during the pandemic.

North Yorkshire County Council is backing the event, which is the second to be organised by the Marie Curie charity.

It provides residents with the opportunity to honour a minute’s silence at noon, and display a light this evening (Wednesday March 23) at 8pm and display daffodils, a symbol of the event, at their home or workplace.

This is the second such event to take place this month, with a Social Care Day of Remembrance and Reflection, specifically for those affected from that sector, held last week. That was also supported by the council

Scarborough's Foreshore Road during the first lockdown. (Credit: Yorkshire Post)

North Yorkshire’s Chief Executive, Richard Flinton, said: “Like the rest of the country, North Yorkshire has lost residents to the pandemic and this is an opportunity to reflect on that and pay respects, as well as offering a show of support for loved ones who will still be grieving.

“We have encouraged everyone in the county to support the event which helps to ensure those who have been lost are not forgotten and will hopefully help with the healing process for the families, friends, colleagues and others who have been left behind.

“In North Yorkshire, those suffering emotionally as a result of the pandemic can also access help from mental health services.”

Last week, North Yorkshire County Council held its own day of remembrance and reflection for the social care sector, with a focus on those who lost their lives, the lasting emotional impact on those in the care sector and how that industry can look to the future.