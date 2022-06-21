Miss Yorkshire is back: how Scarborough and Whitby contestants can enter pageant

Miss Yorkshire Pageant returns as a “live” event - and the search is on for contestants from around the Scarborough and Whitby area.

By Duncan Atkins
Tuesday, 21st June 2022, 9:38 am

Having been cancelled in 2020 because of the pandemic, and being held on Zoom last year due to indoor Covid restrictions, organisers are feeling confident this year’s Miss Yorkshire contest will go ahead on August 6 as a stage event at The Earl of Doncaster Hotel in Doncaster.

The contest will consist of three rounds – black dress; sportswear; and an interview in cocktail or evening wear.

All contestants will receive a free photo shoots and makeover, with the winner being crowned Miss Yorkshire and qualifying for the Miss England Final later in the year.

Imani Botham, Miss Yorkshire 2021.

Last year’s winner was Imani Jayne Botham - grand-daughter of England cricket legend Sir Ian Botham.

Entries for Miss Yorkshire are open.

To apply, contact the organisers – The Agency Group UK, by emailing – [email protected]

The number of entries will be restricted.

Imani Botham, Miss Yorkshire 2021 with her grandfather, former England cricketer Sir Ian Botham.
