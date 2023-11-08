Missing 13-year-old Leeds boy has links to Filey say West Yorkshire Police

Police in Leeds are appealing for information to help locate teenager Lewis Johnson who has been reported missing.Lewis, aged 13, was last seen in Kippax and was reported missing on Sunday night.He is described as a white male with light brown hair, wearing black joggers and a grey top with a black jacket which has the word Adidas written on the front right-hand side.Lewis has links to the Castleford area and also to Filey in North Yorkshire.Anyone who thinks they may have seen Lewis or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police by calling 101 or go online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat quoting reference 1938 of 5/11.