Missing 72-year-old from Sleights, near Whitby, found safe and well
The missing 72-year-old man from Sleights has been found safe and well.
North Yorkshire Police reported the good news on its Facebook channels, following earlier posts issuing an appeal to help find him.
“Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal or called in with information,” the force added.
