Missing 72-year-old from Sleights, near Whitby, found safe and well

By Duncan Atkins
Published 15th May 2025, 17:20 BST
The missing 72-year-old man from Sleights has been found safe and well.

North Yorkshire Police reported the good news on its Facebook channels, following earlier posts issuing an appeal to help find him.

“Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal or called in with information,” the force added.

Related topics:North Yorkshire PoliceWhitbyFacebook

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1882
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice