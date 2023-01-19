Missing hiker in California mountains named as Yorkshire-born actor Julian Sands from Otley
A hiker reported as missing in the mountains of southern California has been named as Yorkshire-born actor Julian Sands.
The 65-year-old was reported missing in the Baldy Bowl area of the San Gabriel's on Friday evening, with searches by local authorities continuing over the weekend.
Born in Otley and brought up in Gargrave, the actor broke through in the early 80s and is known for his roles in films A Room With A View, Leaving Las Vegas and Warlock, as well as TV appearances on 24, Smallville and Banshee. In recent years he has lived in Los Angeles.
It comes as the San Bernardino County Sheriff's department urged hikers to "think twice and heed warnings" following treacherous weather in the region.
"On Friday, January 13, at about 7:30 pm, a hiker, identified as 65-year-old Julian Sands of North Hollywood was reported missing in the Baldy Bowl area," a spokesperson for the department said, in a statement shared with the PA news agency.
"Sheriff's Department Search and Rescue crews responded and began a search. Because of avalanche risks and trail conditions, the ground crews were pulled off the mountain on Saturday evening.
"However, we continue to search by helicopter and drones when the weather permits."
The spokesperson added that additional ground searches would be scheduled when the weather improves and conditions were safer for rescue crews.
Sands, who most recently played the chief medical officer in the 2021 Jack Lowden and Peter Capaldi-led drama Benediction, has lived in Los Angeles since 2020.