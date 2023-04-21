News you can trust since 1882
Missing person report causes Bridlington RNLI begin extensive search of shoreline

The volunteer team at Bridlington RNLI station were called to action when a worrying report was received about a person being sighted along the shoreline.

By Claudia Bowes
Published 21st Apr 2023, 11:59 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Apr 2023, 11:59 BST

At 3:33pm on Wednesday April 19, the volunteer crew of the Bridlington RNLI all-weather (ALB) Shannon Class lifeboat was tasked by the coastguards after a report of a person possibly at the foot of Bempton Cliffs.

The volunteer crew of the ALB, Antony Patrick Jones launched from the south beach, Bridlington at 3:53pm and set out to conduct an extensive search of an area north of Bridlington, namely an area from Selwick Bay to Speeton.

During the search, lifeboat crew were joined by the Police, Coastguards and a pod of dolphins.

Bridlington ALB was launched after reports were received of a person on the shoreline near Bempton Cliffs (Image copyright RNLI/Mike Milner)Bridlington ALB was launched after reports were received of a person on the shoreline near Bempton Cliffs (Image copyright RNLI/Mike Milner)
With the search proving negative, at 6:50pm the crew of the Bridlington lifeboat were instructed to head to Bridlington harbour.

However, shortly before 8pm, it was confirmed that the person had been found safe and well, the volunteer crew returned to the beach and the lifeboat was recovered at 7:55pm and made ready for service.

Steve Emmerson, Bridlington RNLI Coxswain, said: “The tasking went very well and we conducted a detailed search of the area including the many coves on that part of the coast as instructed by the coastguards.

"Thankfully, as the person has now been found safe and well, it was a good result for all concerned.”

Visit: https://rnli.org/find-my-nearest/lifeboat-stations/bridlington-lifeboat-station for more information on the Bridlington RNLI

