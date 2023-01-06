MKM in Scarborough and Malton support local charities in ‘Good Deeds’ campaign.

The campaign aims to carry out 100 good deeds to celebrate the opening of the company’s 100th store.As part of this, each MKM branch is carrying out a good deed in their local community. This will include anything from supporting charities, supplying materials for community schemes, or dedicating time to local projects that are making a real difference.

David Roberts, Branch Director at MKM Scarborough, said: “We are extremely proud to be part of MKM’s ‘100 Good Deeds’ campaign.

“As a business, our ethos is all about playing a significant role in the community and this initiative is another fantastic example of how we are doing this.

“Ultimately, supporting good causes is really important to MKM and our staff. We are a business at the heart of our local community and we want to make a positive impact and difference to the areas where our staff and customers live and work.”MKM Scarborough has chosen St Catherine's Hospice for it’s good deed.The charity, amongst others the company supports. provides free care throughout North and East Yorkshire to those with life limiting illnesses, for its good deed.MKM Malton has chosen the Martins House Children’s Hospice for it’s good deed as it’s a family-led hospice care facility for children and young people with life limiting illnesses.Over the next few months, the ‘100 Good Deeds’ campaign will see MKM branches nationwide support an array of causes, from local food banks, hospices, primary schools, the air ambulance, children’s and health related charities, the RNLI and community trusts.

Many of their branches have developed long term partnerships with organisations in their local area, such as Saint Catherine’s Hospice and Martins House Children’s Hospice. which has led to the teams raising money for causes that mean a lot to them, volunteering their time to support projects, donating material to create valuable community resources, and more.