Moorland Railway and Gardens at Staintondale near Scarborough to host first open day of 2024

All the charities have a particular meaning to Moorland House hosts, Alan and Lisa Williams, none more so than this year’s first event for Yorkshire Coast Dog Rescue.

Last year, they suddenly lost their beautiful fox red Lab, Pop, to cancer – but then found Peanut via a Facebook page that a friend pointed them to.

"It was love at first sight, we were delighted to offer him a forever home,” they said.

Alan Williams with Peanut.

Just four months later they lost their dear black Lab, Paws to old age.

There was no doubt that Yorkshire Coast Dog Rescue was going to be on the list of charities supported this year.

Go along and support the event, raising money for a great cause while having fun.

Turn off the A171 at the newly re-opened Falcon – see our photos here – and follow the ribbons.