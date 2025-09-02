Moorland Railway and Gardens at Staintondale to host charity day for moorland firefighters
Moorland Railway and Gardens is raising funds for the firefighters who have been battling the Langdale Moor blazes in a special charity day on Sunday September 7.
Lisa Williams, who organises regular fundraisers at Moorland House, Staintondale, said: “We have been so well supported by volunteer firefighters and local businesses giving up their time to help save the moors.
“Now is your chance to come and support them.”
Enjoy cream teas, cakes, the miniature train rides, a plant stall and tombola at the event on at Moorland House, Staintondale, YO13 0EW, just off the A171 – follow the ribbons.
It is on from 2pm to 5pm.
Call 07771 886855 or email [email protected] for more information.
Dogs not permitted.