Moorland Railway and Gardens charity days set to get under way for 2023

Moorland Railway and Gardens charity days are due to get under way for 2023.

By Duncan Atkins
Published 9th May 2023, 14:40 BST- 1 min read
Updated 9th May 2023, 14:40 BST

Held at Moorland House, Staintondale, on the first Sunday of each month (second in May), you can enjoy a day of miniature train rides, cream teas, cakes, a tombola and various stalls.

Kicking off the 2023 events is one on Sunday May 14, when Rob Shorland-Ball will be acting Station Master in his Ukrainian Railway officer’s uniform he was given in 2006 as a thank you for helping the Railway with museum advice.

2023 Charity days (on from 2pm to 5pm)

Lisa and Alan Williams' community spirit reaches far beyond the boundaries of the village of Staintondale where they live.Lisa and Alan Williams' community spirit reaches far beyond the boundaries of the village of Staintondale where they live.
Sunday May 14 (note change of date) for British Red Cross

Sunday June 4 for MIND

Sunday July 2 for Alzheimer’s Society

Sunday August 6 for The Rainbow Centre, Scarborough

Sunday September 3 for Martin House Hospice

You can find Moorland House just off the A171 – follow the ribbons!

Email [email protected] for more information.

No dogs allowed, but organisers can provide water and biscuits for those in a car.

