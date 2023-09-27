Moorland Railway announces rearranged event for Scarborough's Rainbow Centre
This is first time Moorland Railway has had to do this in its ten-year history.
The group didn't want to miss out on raising funds for the Rainbow Centre, which offers support for people who are homeless, vulnerable or in crisis, so re-arranged the event for Sunday October 1, 2pm to 5pm – follow the ribbons from the A171 by the Falcon.
The Rainbow Centre will also have their van in the car park so that people can bring donations of food and/or clothing.
So far this season, the Moorland Railway has raised in the region of £4,000.
There is the beautiful garden to view by train, home-made cakes and scones plus a plant stall and tombola – a fun afternoon in aid of a good cause.
Further information, visit [email protected] or contact Lisa on 07771 886855.