Moorland Railway announces rearranged event for Scarborough's Rainbow Centre

Moorland Railway has added an additional date to its calendar this year, after having to cancel the August event for The Rainbow Centre in Scarborough, due to flooding.
By Duncan Atkins
Published 27th Sep 2023, 10:57 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Sep 2023, 10:57 BST
This is first time Moorland Railway has had to do this in its ten-year history.

The group didn't want to miss out on raising funds for the Rainbow Centre, which offers support for people who are homeless, vulnerable or in crisis, so re-arranged the event for Sunday October 1, 2pm to 5pm – follow the ribbons from the A171 by the Falcon.

The Rainbow Centre will also have their van in the car park so that people can bring donations of food and/or clothing.

Moorland Railway at Staintondale.Moorland Railway at Staintondale.
So far this season, the Moorland Railway has raised in the region of £4,000.

There is the beautiful garden to view by train, home-made cakes and scones plus a plant stall and tombola – a fun afternoon in aid of a good cause.

Further information, visit [email protected] or contact Lisa on 07771 886855.

