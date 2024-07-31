Moorland Railway at Staintondale to host charity day for Scarborough's Rainbow Centre
Staintondale’s Moorland Railway and Gardens is open on Sunday August 4 in a charity money-spinner for the Rainbow Centre in Scarborough.
The centre’s van will be outside to take collections of tinned (in date) food etc.
Trains run all afternoon for the event from 2pm to 4pm.
Tea/coffee and home-made cakes, scones and biscuits (including gluten free) are available and a plant stall and a tombola.
Turn at the Falcon on the A171 and follow the ribbons.
Each event this year has raised in the region of £1,000.
