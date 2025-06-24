Moorland Railway in Staintondale to raise funds for the Forget Me Not train

By Louise French
Published 24th Jun 2025, 11:24 BST
Take a trip on The Moorland Railway
The private Moorland Railway and Gardens will once again open to the public on Sunday, July 6.

On the first Sunday of each month, until September, owners Lisa and Alan Williams open their normally private railway and gardens to the public in aid of charity.

This coming event will support the Forget Me Not Train which runs between Whitby and Middlesbrough for those living with dementia and their carers.

Teas and coffee and a huge range of homemade cakes and scones will be available together with a Tombola and Plant Stall.

The beautiful railway is a joy to travel on

Train Rides are free but this year a minimum donation of £1 per ride please is asked to help offset increasing costs.

Open from 2pm – 5pm, you can find the Moorland Railway and Gardens in Staintondale, simply leave the A171 at The Falcon Inn, and follow the ribbons!

The next Forget Me Not services are scheduled to run on Wednesday July 16 and Wednesday September 17 to find out more visit https://www.northernrailway.co.uk/news/northern-running-forget-me-not-trains-so-people-dementia-can-enjoy-relaxing-day-out-stunning.

