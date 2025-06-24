Moorland Railway in Staintondale to raise funds for the Forget Me Not train
On the first Sunday of each month, until September, owners Lisa and Alan Williams open their normally private railway and gardens to the public in aid of charity.
This coming event will support the Forget Me Not Train which runs between Whitby and Middlesbrough for those living with dementia and their carers.
Teas and coffee and a huge range of homemade cakes and scones will be available together with a Tombola and Plant Stall.
Train Rides are free but this year a minimum donation of £1 per ride please is asked to help offset increasing costs.
Open from 2pm – 5pm, you can find the Moorland Railway and Gardens in Staintondale, simply leave the A171 at The Falcon Inn, and follow the ribbons!
The next Forget Me Not services are scheduled to run on Wednesday July 16 and Wednesday September 17 to find out more visit https://www.northernrailway.co.uk/news/northern-running-forget-me-not-trains-so-people-dementia-can-enjoy-relaxing-day-out-stunning.
