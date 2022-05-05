More food stall holders wanted at Old Town’s Platinum Jubilee Street Party

Platinum Jubilee Street Food Festival Party will take place on Sunday, June 5.

The event, which takes place on Sunday, June 5, is packed with activities and a wide variety of refreshments.

However, the Regeneration Of Bridlington Old Town group (ROBOT) would like to extend the food offering on the day and hopes to attract people who can deliver Indian, Caribbean, Thai and Mexican street food that is quick to prepare and easy to serve.

Traders will need the usual hygiene and public liability certificates and a simple street traders licence from ERYC.

The Coastal Voices choir will be performing at the event.

Stalls at the event can be supplied without power for just £45.

The Platinum Jubilee party will see the historic High Street closed to all traffic, bedecked with Union flags and bunting from the Commonwealth, alongside Ukrainian blue and yellow and UK red, white and blue bunting.

The street will have dozens of picnic tables for families to enjoy a variety of foods from the specially-selected street food stalls, spaced out along the length of the street.

Various street entertainments will be filling the area with music, fun and celebration, in honour of the Queen’s achievements over the last 70 years.

The official opening will be proclaimed by Bridlington’s Town Mayor at 11am, followed by a short procession down the street and back, up to the Market Place. 252 Squadron Drum Band and The Red Admiral Majorettes have kindly agreed to take part, alongside local veterans.

The day’s events then include entertainment from Coastal Voices in the morning; Pantasy Steel Band from Hull in the afternoon; Punch and Judy and juggling from Chris Walton; music from Alex Verda and friends and not one but two big roadshows.

Yorkshire Coast BID will position its roadshow trailer at the junction of High street and St John Street, keeping the crowds informed and entertained, and welcoming visitors from town.

Bridlington Gold Radio will have its roadshow trailer and DJs positioned at the top of Gordon Road, alongside a performance space for Red Admiral Majorettes. Accordionist Julian also will be playing from time to time.

The day’s entertainment will conclude with the resurrection of the great Old Town inter-pub Tug O’ War contest at approximately 4.30pm.

The team at ROBOT will also be providing free Sunday lunch for M.A.S.H. veterans at the main Old Town restaurants and £5 food vouchers for regulars at The Hinge Centre to enjoy some of the tasty treats from the street food stalls.

Martyn Coltman, one of the organisers at ROBOT, said: “We have already secured a wide range of food stalls for the event but we would like Indian, Caribbean, Thai and Mexican street food vendors to expand the offering to visitors.

“We have a good selection of stalls and attractions but we would like a little more variety if at all possible.

“It is a bit late as there’s only a month to go now and people would need a street traders licence, which they can get from the council.

“They will also need to have their own mobile catering equipment and bring their own generators etc. I can send out terms and conditions to anyone interested.”

Email [email protected] if you can provide a food stall serving Indian, Caribbean, Thai and Mexican fare.