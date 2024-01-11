More than 11,000 animals rehomed by the RSPCA in North Yorkshire in last decade

The RSPCA has revealed that it has found loving new homes for more than 11,000 animals in a decade across North Yorkshire, with the remarkable rehoming feat revealed to mark its 200th birthday in 2024

The charity has come a long way since 1824 - when founding members of the charity met in a coffee shop in London determined to change animals’ lives, creating the then SPCA and sparking an animal welfare movement that spread around the world.

Now - as the RSPCA enters its landmark 200th anniversary year - the charity wants to inspire a one million strong movement for animals, as the charity aims to "create a better world for every animal".

Today, North Yorkshire is served by a team of RSPCA rescuers who save animals and investigate cruelty while also offering welfare advice and help to pet owners in need.

The county is also home to six independent RSPCA branches and one national animal centre - RSPCA Keighley, Craven and Upper Wharfedale, RSPCA Middlesbrough, South Tees and District, North Teeside & District, RSPCA Northallerton, Thirsk & Dales, RSPCA Scarborough and District, RSPCA York, Harrogate & District and RSPCA Great Ayton Animal Centre - who rehabilitate and rehome rescued animals - ranging from cats and dogs to small furries like hamsters and guinea pigs.

Many will have endured horrendous suffering but with the care of dedicated staff and volunteers they will be helped to recover before they are found loving homes.

The latest available figures show that in the ten years up until the end of 2022 these centres have found new homes for a staggering 11,560 animals.

Additionally they have helped pet owners in the county by providing:

15,242 neuters (to stop unwanted pregnancies and promote responsible ownership)

6,880 microchips - to help reunited lost pets with their owners

Animal neglect and abandonment is sadly at a three-year high. In 2023, the RSPCA received 72,050 reports about animal abandonment and neglect - higher than in 2022, 2021 and 2020.

Dermot Murphy, RSPCA inspectorate commissioner, said: “We have even more animals in need of help coming into our care - but at the same time rehoming has been declining sharply, meaning thousands fewer rescue pets are being adopted and our branches and centres are full to bursting.

“We are also faced with increased bills and less donations due to the cost of living crisis which is one of the biggest challenges facing animal welfare right now - and this economic hardship is continuing into our 200th anniversary year.

“But we are determined to rise to the challenge and help animals and pet owners who need us more than ever. That’s why we’re currently asking supporters to Join the Winter Rescue by donating to help our rescue teams reach the thousands of animals who desperately need them.

“Animals are now facing bigger challenges than ever as a result of factory farming, climate change, war and a cost of living crisis. In our 200th year we want to inspire one million people to join our movement to improve animals' lives.

“We’ve been changing industries, laws, minds, and animals' lives for 200 years. Together, there are actions, big and small, we can take to create a better world for every animal.”