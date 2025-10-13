More than 160 Whitby school area runners take part in annual Octoberfest races

The Rotary Club of Whitby & District staged its annual Octoberfest fun run for younger children on the first Sunday of October, at Whitby School.

The sun shone down on more than 160 runners, all of whom received a medal.

There were lots of smiling faces and quite a few tired legs by the end of it!

Just about all schools in the Whitby area had runners taking part in the main four races.

The schools winning shields for providing most runners this year were Airy Hill (two shields), West Cliff and Stakesby.

The first two runners to finish each race also received a special shield to commemorate their performance.

Help from Whitby School’s Alex McGovern was particularly appreciated.

Mike Stones, race organiser said: “We have been delighted with the number of runners in this year’s Fun Run.

"It seems to have become very much a part of Whitby’s calendar of events and I’m sure that the Rotary Club is proud to be associated with an activity promoting a healthy lifestyle for our youngsters.

"Well done to all those taking part!”

This year the young runners were encouraged to raise sponsorship money in support of the Rainbow Dreams Trust, a charity based in Cape Town, South Africa, which offers a chance of a fun holiday to township children suffering from cancer.

Many of the runners raised money for this worthy cause.

A particular mention to the children from East Whitby Academy, some of whom gave excellent support to this.

The trust has expressed its grateful thanks for such help.