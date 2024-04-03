More than 30 real ales available at this year’s Scarborough Real Ale and Cider Festival.
The festival will run from Thursday, April 11 until Saturday, April 13 and will be open from noon until 10pm daily in the function room at the Corporation Club.
Festival Organiser Stewart Campbell said: “The festival will feature a choice of 34 real ales and 12 real cider and perrys, showcasing a selection of breweries and distinctive ales from breweries across the UK with many making a first appearance in Scarborough.
“We are delighted to be staging our sixth real ale festival. There will also be a number of casks of beer in the wood.”
Entrance for non CAMRA members will be £3 on the door but free to CAMRA members.