More than 3,000 visitors enjoy North Yorkshire Moors Railway's Diesel Gala

North Yorkshire Moors Railway staff and volunteers have celebrated the successful return of the much-loved Diesel Gala.

Following the three-day celebration of diesel locomotives, which ran from June 14 to 16, the heritage railway has reported that the event proved to be very popular.

More than 3,000 passengers joined the event, travelling over 1,000 miles on the diesel hauled services.

For those that couldn’t attend, there were more than 5,000 hours’ watch-time accrued on the NYMR webcams during the gala.

The North Yorkshire Moors Railway's Diesel Gala.

Along with the NYMR’s diesel fleet, there were a number of guest locos on show.

Nick Simpson, head of mechanical engineering at NYMR, said: “From a shed perspective, it went really well.

"We had lots of support from the owning groups, NYMR staff, and volunteers.

"Team Diesel did exceptionally well, with almost all services running on time and no major locomotive issues.

"The volunteer locomotive cleaners went above and beyond to present the locomotives so splendidly, despite the rain showers we had."

Matt Bell, operations manager at NYMR, said, “I’m so proud of everyone involved in the Diesel Gala this weekend.

"With a jam-packed timetable of trains running efficiently, we delivered everything we planned to do.

"A lot of time and effort has gone into the planning and delivery of this event by the whole team and we put on a very good show.”

Visit www.nymr.co.uk/book-tickets to find out more about the NYMR and book tickets.

Guest locomotives at the event included No. 37418 ‘An Comunn Gaidhealach’ courtesy of Loram and Steven Beniston, No. 45108 courtesy of the East Lancashire Railway, D9537 courtesy of the Ecclesbourne Valley Railway, and BR Class 20s, No. 20189 and No. 20142 – both courtesy of Class 20189 Ltd