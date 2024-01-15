More than 70 people join Whitby vigil to demand peace in Gaza
Residents of Whitby and the surrounding area gathered on January 13 to demand peace in Gaza and to mourn the more than 23,000 people killed by the conflict so far.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
More than 40 people lasted the full hour at Dock End, despite the cold and the dark, with the vigil attracting upwards of 70 people around half way through due to late comers and several groups of tourists joining the peaceful gathering.
People were invited to take candles and banners with them.