More than half a million bricks used to create an exclusive wildlife kingdom at Sewerby Hall and Gardens

BRICKLIVE Animal Paradise – an exclusive wildlife kingdom – is heading to Sewerby Hall and Gardens.
By Louise Perrin
Published 22nd Aug 2023, 12:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 22nd Aug 2023, 12:00 BST

The attraction, which starts on Friday, August 25 and runs until until Sunday, September 24, will bring to life an incredible display of some of the world’s most beautiful endangered species, hand-built using 556,086 bricks.

A total of 15 animal statues – many of which will be life size – will offer a fascinating and memorable day out, whilst also reminding visitors of the importance of preserving endangered species from around the world.

Councillor Nick Coultish, portfolio holder for culture, leisure and tourism, said: “This will be an amazing and memorable experience in the beautiful gardens at Sewerby Hall!

A BRICKLIVE sculpture at Sewerby HallA BRICKLIVE sculpture at Sewerby Hall
A BRICKLIVE sculpture at Sewerby Hall
"From a Bengal tiger to a massive gorilla, a dolphin, an orangutan, a selfie safari truck and much more, BRICKLIVE Animal Paradise will have it all.

“A visit will round off the summer perfectly, and BRICKLIVE Animal Paradise follows on from the recent Wildlife Photographer of the Year exhibition, offering a fun experience whilst reminding us of the beauties and importance of the animal kingdom and the vital need to conserve it."

For full details of BRICKLIVE Animal Paradise, and all facilities at Sewerby Hall and Gardens, including the house, the gardens, the zoo, and the Clock Tower Café, visit www.sewerbyhall.co.uk.

