Hosted in the grounds of Wykeham Abbey and with shooting taking place across the estate, the clay shoot saw 40 teams take part.The shooting was followed by a champagne reception and lunch and an auction of varied lots, which along with the generous support of several event sponsors, was a major contributor to the amount raised.

The proceeds were split between Ryedale Special Families, the Game & Wildlife Conservation Trust (GWCT) and Scarborough & Ryedale Mountain Rescue.

Amanda Owen, Yorkshire Shepherdess, author, TV presenter and Patron of Ryedale Special Families attended the event and drew the raffle after lunch.

Rob Davies and Caroline Shepherdson (Ryedale Special Families), James Stephenson, Katrina Shamel and David Steel (Dawnay Estate), Sophie Dingwall (Game & Wildlife Conservation Trust) and Hannah Wright (Dawnay Estate).

Lisa Keenan, Chief Officer of Ryedale Special Families said "We were delighted to benefit from the Wykeham Charity Clay Day in May. It really is a substantial amount raised and will go toward our new building fund which will provide an amazing resource for families of disabled children."

The Game & Wildlife Conservation Trust is an independent wildlife conservation charity which carries out scientific research into Britain’s game and wildlife.

They advise farmers and landowners on improving wildlife habitats and employ 23 post-doctoral scientists and 50 other research staff with expertise in areas such as birds, insects, mammals, farming, fish and statistics.

Sophie Dingwall, GWCT Regional Organiser said "The Game & Wildlife Conservation Trust is immensely grateful for this generous donation from Wykeham Estate which will be put towards the important research that underpins the future of our countryside."

Caroline Shepherdson (Chair – Ryedale Special Families) & Sophie Dingwall (Regional Organiser at Game & Wildlife Conservation Trust).

Teams are already booking for next year’s event which will held on Thursday May 25.

For more information contact [email protected]