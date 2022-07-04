More volunteers wanted at Sewerby Hall and Gardens – find out how to join the team here

Volunteers are some of the unsung heroes at Sewerby Hall and Gardens, helping to create the unique experience enjoyed by visitors to the venue. Photo submitted

Volunteers are some of the unsung heroes at the visitor attraction, helping to create the unique experience enjoyed by visitors to the venue. Now, the team are looking to expand still further.

Volunteers should be suitable to work with children, and must be confident and happy to dress up in period costumes when required. (Currently, Wednesdays and Fridays are dressing up days).

They must also be reliable and able to commit to regular times and days.

Education officer Robert Chester explains: “We are on the lookout for more volunteers to join us here, to help to interpret life in the Edwardian house to the public.

“The volunteers have a varied role, including assisting with school visits, helping with museum activities, creating and developing costumes, helping with exhibitions, and assisting with research into the house and the Lloyd-Greame family who used to live at Sewerby Hall.

“Volunteering at Sewerby Hall is very fulfilling, and our volunteers represent everything that Sewerby Hall and Gardens does best. They are a key part of the bigger team here.”