Morrisons Cafe in Scarborough to offer free breakfasts throughout Easter holidays

Morrisons Cafe in Scarborough will be offering free breakfasts for customers during the Easter holidays.

By Louise Hollingsworth
Published 31st Mar 2023, 16:06 BST- 1 min read
Updated 31st Mar 2023, 16:06 BST

The free breakfasts will be offered for customer from Monday April 3, for three weeks.

Morrisons Cafe have set aside 50,000 free breakfasts across the country.

Kim Rudge, Scarborough Community Champion at Morrisons, said: “"This is an amazing opportunity to support our local community over the Easter period and in partnership with Kellogg’s we are pledging 50,000 free breakfasts across the country.

Kim Rudge, Community Champion, and Ellen Johnson-Blake, cafe customer assistant.
Kim Rudge, Community Champion, and Ellen Johnson-Blake, cafe customer assistant.
Kim Rudge, Community Champion, and Ellen Johnson-Blake, cafe customer assistant.
"The cost of living crisis is hitting people hard and if this scheme means that people are at least getting breakfast then we've achieved something amazing."

To redeem a free breakfast customers must arrive at a Morrisons Cafe before 11am and mention the ‘Kellogg’s Breakfast Club.

They will then receive a free bowl of cereal.

There is no limitation on age or even how many days people come to redeem their breakfast.

The breakfast is on offer for free while stocks last.

