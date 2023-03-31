Morrisons Cafe in Scarborough to offer free breakfasts throughout Easter holidays
Morrisons Cafe in Scarborough will be offering free breakfasts for customers during the Easter holidays.
The free breakfasts will be offered for customer from Monday April 3, for three weeks.
Morrisons Cafe have set aside 50,000 free breakfasts across the country.
Kim Rudge, Scarborough Community Champion at Morrisons, said: “"This is an amazing opportunity to support our local community over the Easter period and in partnership with Kellogg’s we are pledging 50,000 free breakfasts across the country.
"The cost of living crisis is hitting people hard and if this scheme means that people are at least getting breakfast then we've achieved something amazing."
To redeem a free breakfast customers must arrive at a Morrisons Cafe before 11am and mention the ‘Kellogg’s Breakfast Club.
They will then receive a free bowl of cereal.
There is no limitation on age or even how many days people come to redeem their breakfast.
The breakfast is on offer for free while stocks last.