Morrisons grants funds for Scarborough nature reserve improvements

Yorkshire Wildlife Trust have been awarded a £2,500 grant to build a boardwalk to make Burton Riggs nature reserve more accessible thanks to Morrisons.
By Louise Hollingsworth
Published 17th Jan 2024, 16:32 GMT
Updated 17th Jan 2024, 16:47 GMT
The local beauty spot, admired and used by local residents, is a stones throw from the Scarborough Morrisons store.

In winter months the rising lake made parts of the trail hard to access and this new board walk will ensure an easier route for visitors.

Community Champion for the store, Kim Rudge, met with Yorkshire Wildlife Trust Nature Reserve Field Officer, Peter Christopherson, to present the cheque and see the new structure which has now been completed.

Peter expressed how pleased he was to see a Yorkshire company giving back to the area and said they heavily rely on such funding to be able to make improvements and keep green spaces accessible to the general public.

Community Champion, Kim Rudge, quoted "It's an absolute pleasure to see what fantastic work Peter and his colleagues are doing to keep such precious spaces useable.

"I visited Burton Riggs as a child and now bring my own children down for walks - it's such a hidden gem and I'm so pleased Morrisons were able to help Yorkshire Wildlife Trust with their endeavours keep Yorkshire rich in wildlife so more of us can experience a bit of nature."

Yorkshire Wildlife Trust rely heavily on donations and volunteers to keep their organisation doing it's fantastic work.

Their website has many volunteering opportunities for people of all ages.

Morrisons Foundation supports registered charities that make a difference in local communities across England, Scotland and Wales.

Grants are awarded for charity projects and more information and eligibility can be seen on their website here.

