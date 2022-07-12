Morrisons staff walk from Whitby to Scarborough to raise money for children's hospices

Morrisons staff before the walk

Eighteen staff from Morrisons Scarborough have taken on the challenge of walking along the Cinder Track from Whitby to Scarborough in order to raise funds for Morrisons' charity partner Together For Short Lives.

Together for Short Lives supports the UK's Children's Hospices by ensuring that families make the most of every moment they have together and ensuring those children get all the help and support they need.

Scarborough Community Champion, Kim Rudge, said: "We managed to raise an amazing £1,900 - although there are still sponsors coming in and our Just Giving page is still very much active.

"Morrisons has also committed to matching our total, meaning we'll be much closer to a figure of £4,000 for the charity by the end of this month.

"The walk was an incredible amount of fun and everyone enjoyed themselves and the breath-taking views along the way.