The blue Honda C90 was stolen from the Grosmont area of Whitby between 9pm on Wednesday June 7 and 8.30am on Thursday June 8.

It has registration number D857 HUA.

If you see the stolen vehicle, or know where it is, email [email protected]

North Yorkshire Police are appealing for information after a motorbike was stolen near Whitby.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Joe Harland.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.