Motorcyclist dies following collision on B1248 near Malton

A 73-year-old motorcyclist died in the collision

Officers from North Yorkshire Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage after a motorcyclist died in a collision on the B1248 between Wharram-le-Street and North Grimston.

It happened around 11.50am on Sunday September 28 and involved three vehicles - a black Suzuki motorcycle travelling towards Malton, and a red BMW one series and grey Kia Sportage both travelling in the opposite direction.

The rider of the motorcycle, a 73-year-old man from the Cleveland area died at the scene.

The occupants of the other vehicles were uninjured.

Police are appealing to anyone who either saw the vehicles prior to the collision or who witnessed the incident to get in touch, along with anyone who captured any of the vehicles on dashcam.

Witnesses and anyone with dashcam footage who have not already spoken to police are asked to email [email protected] or call 101 and pass information for incident number 12250183532.

The driver of the BMW, a 43-year-old man from the East Yorkshire area was arrested at the scene of the collision and was later released while under investigation.

The road was closed until around 9pm to allow for investigation work and the vehicles to be recovered.