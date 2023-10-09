News you can trust since 1882
Mountain rescue team called to assist teenager with leg injury in Dalby Forest

Scarborough and Ryedale Mountain Rescue Team (SMRT) were called to assist a teenage boy who fell from a mountain bike in Dalby Forest on Saturday (October 7).
By Louise French
Published 9th Oct 2023, 13:13 BST- 1 min read
Updated 9th Oct 2023, 13:13 BST
Scarborough and Ryedale Mountain Rescue Team were called after a teenage boy fell from his bike in Dalby Forest. Image: SMRTScarborough and Ryedale Mountain Rescue Team were called after a teenage boy fell from his bike in Dalby Forest. Image: SMRT
SMRT were contacted by Dalby Forest Rangers via North Yorkshire Police to assist the young male teenager who had suffered a leg injury following a fall from a mountain bike in Dalby Forest.

The rangers were provided immediate casualty care, but called for assistance from SMRT to extract the patient from the forest.

Once on scene pain relief and splinting was administered by the team before a short carry out to one of their vehicles.

The team carried the young man to a waiting ambulance - Image: SMRTThe team carried the young man to a waiting ambulance - Image: SMRT
The team carried the young man to a waiting ambulance - Image: SMRT
He was then driven along forest trails to the visitor centre and was subsequently handed over to a Yorkshire Ambulance Service crew for transportation to definitive medical care.

A spokespereson for SMRT said: “We wish the young man a speedy recovery and hope he is back on his bike soon.”

