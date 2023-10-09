Mountain rescue team called to assist teenager with leg injury in Dalby Forest

Scarborough and Ryedale Mountain Rescue Team were called after a teenage boy fell from his bike in Dalby Forest. Image: SMRT

SMRT were contacted by Dalby Forest Rangers via North Yorkshire Police to assist the young male teenager who had suffered a leg injury following a fall from a mountain bike in Dalby Forest.

The rangers were provided immediate casualty care, but called for assistance from SMRT to extract the patient from the forest.

Once on scene pain relief and splinting was administered by the team before a short carry out to one of their vehicles.

The team carried the young man to a waiting ambulance - Image: SMRT

He was then driven along forest trails to the visitor centre and was subsequently handed over to a Yorkshire Ambulance Service crew for transportation to definitive medical care.