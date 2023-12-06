Mountain rescue team called to assist woman with ankle injury near Staithes
The team were called into action by the Yorkshire Ambulance Service to assist a woman who had fallen and sustained an ankle injury (and was unable to stand) whilst walking on the Cleveland Way between Staithes and Port Mulgrave.
One of the team’s doctors, who was in the area, made his way to assess the situation, whilst other team members headed to the location using a combination of two team Land Rovers and personal vehicles.
After a while, it became clear that the casualty had been assisted to a nearby farm by other people and the team doctor was redirected there to assess her injuries.
Other team resources were then scaled back leaving just one Land Rover crew to assist.
It was later decided to transport the casualty to James Cook Hospital for treatment and the lady was left in the capable hands of NHS staff.
A spokesperson for Cleveland Mountain Rescue Team said: “We wish the woman well with her recovery.
“Well done to the farmer who helped to get her somewhere warm and dry, and also to the person who contacted the ambulance service and later provided useful information when our Call-out Officer phoned him.
“In addition to five Team members who attended the farm, nine others were involved or en route when stood-down.
“By the time the Land Rover crew got back to base the incident had lasted just over three-hours.”