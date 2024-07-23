Mountain Rescue Team called to assist woman with broken ankle near Goathland

The mountain rescue ambulance waits for the patient - Image: SMRT

Eighteen members of Scarborough and Ryedale Mountain Rescue Team (SMRT) were called to assist a woman with a suspected broken ankle near Goathland on Monday (July 22)

The team were called to the incident shortly after 2pm by North Yorkshire Police to reports of a female with a suspected broken ankle on the footpath between Beck Hole and Mallyan Spout.

The team deployed to Goathland and walked the path in from the Mallyan Spout.

Once on scene and after an initial primary survey pain relief was administered and the injured limb was splinted before evacuation in a team vehicle to a waiting ambulance crew at the roadside.

A spokesperson for SMRT said: “Our thanks to Chris who provided access through his farm and across his land to close to the scene which made evacuation much easier for us and significantly more comfortable for the patient.”