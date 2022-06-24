The Sunset Walk challenged walkers to climb Helvellyn, the highest point in the Lake District and third-highest in England, to support York and Scarborough Hospitals Charity.

The reward was to watch a stunning sunset from the top before descending in the dark with head torches and glow sticks.

Community Fundraiser, Maya Liversidge, said: “Our supporters loved it and many of them said it was one of the best walks they had ever done.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

These walkers enjoy a spectacular mountain-top view of the sunset.

"Watching the sunset over the beautiful Lake District landscape was awe-inspiring and knowing we were all raising money for the hospital charity made it even more special.

“The group were fantastic with a great atmosphere and it was such an enjoyable walk with stunning views while offering tranquillity and silence.”

The feedback was so positive that York and Scarborough Hospitals Charity is planning another sunset walk in 2023.

There is still time to join in their other challenges this year - York 10K on Sunday August 7, Great North Run on Sunday September 11 and the Yorkshire Three Peaks on Saturday September 17 .

What a view! The sunset from the summit of Helvellyn.