Sir Greg Knight with ERYC’s deputy leader Charlie Dewhirst.

Sir Greg recently had a meeting with the Transport Secretary Mark Harper MP about this, and he is welcoming the new announcement that some of this money will now be available towards improving the area’s roads.

East Riding of Yorkshire Council has also welcomed the announcement.

Deputy Leader, Councillor Charlie Dewhirst, said: “I am absolutely delighted that the East Riding will be receiving £168 million to improve our local transport infrastructure.

"There are some very exciting opportunities to transform our road and rail network, as well as increasing the reach of our rural public transport services.”

Sir Greg added: “The cost-of-living crisis has not only hit households but also meant that our Local Authorities have had their resources more stretched than usual.

"There is a real current need for transport improvements, including improvements to our roads and bus services so this funding will go a long way towards improving journeys in and around East Yorkshire”.