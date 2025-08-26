'Much-loved but declining' birds settling in swiftly at Whitby church

By Duncan Atkins
Published 26th Aug 2025, 15:01 BST
A year after 12 special nesting boxes were installed high in the belfry of St Hilda’s Church on Whitby West Cliff, there is exciting news — the project has been a success!

This spring, at least three of the boxes were occupied by swifts to raise their young, a wonderful sign that these remarkable birds are finding safe new homes in Whitby.

To help attract them, a sound system played recorded swift calls, encouraging the birds to investigate the new nest sites.

The project was carried out by Whitby Swifts, a group dedicated to supporting the much-loved but declining species.

Swift next boxes set up in Whitby's St Hilda's Church belfry.

Swifts spend only a few short months in the UK each summer and have already flown to Africa where they will spend the winter following the seasonal rains where insects are plentiful.

Providing secure nesting spaces is vital to their survival.

Whitby Swifts thank the Church of St Hilda for their help and support.

Contact [email protected] if you want to help.

