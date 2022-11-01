Judith is pictured receiving her flowers from Saint Cecilia’s Care Group Director Aaron Padgham and with family and friends outside the home.

Residents, staff, family and friends all gathered to say thank you to Judith Horrigan as she prepared to leave Alba Rose care home.

A party was held in her honour after many years of exceptional service to the Middleton Road care home and its residents.

Judith first came to the home to take up a post as a cleaner but soon switched to care.

“There have been many, many changes but I have enjoyed the job for all of those years and loved meeting so many different people,” said Judith.

“I’ll miss everyone, all the residents and the staff, especially Jo, our activities co-ordinator – we’ve had some laughs over the years.”

She says she plans to enjoy her retirement traveling with husband Pete and spending more time with her two sons, seven grand-children and three great grandchildren.

Alba Rose is part of the Saint Cecilia’s Care Group and Director Aaron Padgham was on hand to present Judith with a gift and flowers at the party.

He paid tribute to Judith’s many years’ service at Alba Rose.

“It’s certainly not every day that you say farewell to a member of staff with a length of service spanning four decades!” said Aaron.

“Judith has been a wonderful carer and colleague over the years and she will be very much missed.