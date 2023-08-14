News you can trust since 1882
Mulgrave Castle Open Gardens event to support Whitby District Lions' charities

Whitby District Lions Club is hosting a Mulgrave Castle Open Gardens Day on Sunday August 20.
By Duncan Atkins
Published 14th Aug 2023, 16:13 BST- 1 min read

Enjoy the beautiful castle grounds in its summer flowering prime in a great day out for all the family.

There will be plenty to enjoy including the manicured landscaped gardens, the beautiful walled rose garden, the lush cottage garden and the woodland walk.

Refreshments will be available throughout the day and there will be a cake stall selling home-made cakes, a Beacon Farm ice cream stall and a plant stall which will sell a variety of plants.

Wooded gardens at Mulgave Castle.Wooded gardens at Mulgave Castle.
Wooded gardens at Mulgave Castle.
The open gardens is on from 1pm until 5pm.

Entry costs £5 per adult, children free.

Tickets can be bought on the gate by either cash or credit/debit card, car parking free.

Money raised on the day will support Whitby District Lions’ charities.

Check out Whitby District Lions Club Facebook and Instagram pages or whitbylionsclub.org.uk/mulgrave-castle-open-gardens-day/ for more.

