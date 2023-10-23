News you can trust since 1882
BREAKING
By-election latest: Labour wins Tamworth and Mid Bedfordshire
Family tribute to woman who was swept into river during Storm Babet
Two police officers scarred for life during dog attack
Airport closes after plane skids off runway in Storm Babet
Storm Babet claims third life as man dies in flood water
Woman dies after being swept into river

Mulgrave Castle open gardens raises £3,319 for Whitby and District Lions

Whitby District Lions Club was honoured to host a Mulgrave Castle Open Gardens Day with a dazzling display of summer colour on show.
By Duncan Atkins
Published 23rd Oct 2023, 11:22 BST- 1 min read
Updated 23rd Oct 2023, 11:22 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The gardens were at their immaculate best which included a rose and walled garden and a stunning woodland walk.

The Lions are delighted to announce the event raised an “amazing” £3,319.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesman said: “The Lion Ladies played a blinder, with a dazzling display of confectionery, which rapidly disappeared as the event wore on.

Mulgrave Castle open day.Mulgrave Castle open day.
Mulgrave Castle open day.
Most Popular

"The plant stall was also a huge success, two large trestle tables groaning under the weight of a vast range of donated greenery.”

All the money raised will help the club support the Whitby area community, through the local charities the Lions support and its fleet of disability scooters, that are hired out free of charge to the most in need.

Visit www.whitbylionsclub.org.uk if you are interested in joining the Lions team.

The club thanks everyone who went to the August event and everyone who volunteered.

Related topics:Whitby