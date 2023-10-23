Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The gardens were at their immaculate best which included a rose and walled garden and a stunning woodland walk.

The Lions are delighted to announce the event raised an “amazing” £3,319.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesman said: “The Lion Ladies played a blinder, with a dazzling display of confectionery, which rapidly disappeared as the event wore on.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mulgrave Castle open day.

"The plant stall was also a huge success, two large trestle tables groaning under the weight of a vast range of donated greenery.”

All the money raised will help the club support the Whitby area community, through the local charities the Lions support and its fleet of disability scooters, that are hired out free of charge to the most in need.

Visit www.whitbylionsclub.org.uk if you are interested in joining the Lions team.