Mulgrave Castle open gardens raises £3,319 for Whitby and District Lions
and live on Freeview channel 276
The gardens were at their immaculate best which included a rose and walled garden and a stunning woodland walk.
The Lions are delighted to announce the event raised an “amazing” £3,319.
A spokesman said: “The Lion Ladies played a blinder, with a dazzling display of confectionery, which rapidly disappeared as the event wore on.
"The plant stall was also a huge success, two large trestle tables groaning under the weight of a vast range of donated greenery.”
All the money raised will help the club support the Whitby area community, through the local charities the Lions support and its fleet of disability scooters, that are hired out free of charge to the most in need.
Visit www.whitbylionsclub.org.uk if you are interested in joining the Lions team.
The club thanks everyone who went to the August event and everyone who volunteered.