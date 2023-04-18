Mulgrave Estate near Whitby delighted to win major tourism award for luxury holiday cottages

The 15,000-acre estate in the North York Moors National Park was the outright winner in the Historic Attraction category of the Prestige awards and was short-listed in the Best Self-Catering Accommodation category of the Yorkshire Post’s Tourism Awards

Robert Childerhouse, Estate Manager at Mulgrave Estates, said: “We are very proud indeed of our success in both these respected tourism competitions.

"This success is a ringing endorsement of our holiday cottage offering, which features a selection of unique luxury holiday cottages in Sandsend.

Mulgrave Station cottages to the right of the picture, with Sandsend to the left.

“The cottages are an imaginative blend of traditional beauty and charm with modern luxuries, wood burners and hot tubs.”

During the Covid pandemic, the estate – like so many other businesses – had to think outside the box to succeed.

"Using the skills of our in-house maintenance, gardening and office teams, we brought Sandsend’s old Railway Station back to life.

"Then, by pure luck, we found an old Pullman Carriage and Parcel Wagon, which we lifted into place on to the old station platform,” he added.

Mulgrave Station cottages.

"This has now been magically transformed into luxurious accommodation.

“Sandsend Station is a hub for visitors seeking unspoiled scenery and a chance to rediscover a golden era of rail.

"The semi-detached railway station building – complete with its platform and station clock – is now a wonderful holiday home, offering visitors a chance to soak up the special railway atmosphere in delightful surroundings.

“We are absolutely delighted that the sensitive transformation of the old station into a three-bedroom bungalow property – ideal for up to seven visitors – impressed both the Prestige and the Yorkshire Post judges.”

A sea view from the cottage.

The Carriage and Parcel Wagon was built in York in 1956.

It started work on the East Coast Mainline and is thought to have been to Sandsend and Whitby in the past.

It now boasts a prime position providing sea views along the coastline towards Whitby.

Mr Childerhouse added: “The success in both these awards, which recognise all the hard work that has gone into creating our wonderful portfolio of holiday accommodation, is down to a complete team effort from everyone here at the Mulgrave Estate.

