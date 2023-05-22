Mulgrave Estate to plant 300,000 trees across Glaisdale, Egton, Grosmont and Goathland in pioneering project

The planting area will include land in the parishes of Glaisdale, Egton (Egton Grange), Grosmont and Goathland.

Robert Childerhouse, Mulgrave’s estate manager, said: “This is probably one of the largest private woodland creation projects in the North East and is something the estate is very passionate about, with woodland currently making up some 16 per cent of the estate’s 15,000 acre area.”

A public drop-in consultation event for the plans has been arranged for Monday June 5, between 3pm and 7pm, at Egton Village Hall.

Woodland at the Mulgrave Estate near Whitby.

Mr Childerhouse said: “This consultation will enable us to share our proposed plans with residents and obtain their views.

"It’s very important to us that the public are kept informed about what we are planning and what we are hoping to achieve with our new woodland.

“Our estate woodland is used for both commercial timber production as well as amenity and conservation.

"We have a very successful firewood business and we employ four foresters on the estate.

Woodland on the Mulgrave Estate.

“It’s also important to note that the popular Mulgrave Woods at Sandsend are open on Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays throughout the year, except in May when the birds are nesting.”

If consent is granted for the new woodland by the Forestry Commission, the first trees will be planted in early 2024.

The Mulgrave Estate is famous for its ancient trees and historic landscape.