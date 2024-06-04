Multi-million selling artist in Whitby for 60s Music Weekender
Steve Ellis, lead vocalist and front man of the band Love Affair, will be one of many acts taking to the stage at the Whitby Pavilion across this Friday, Saturday and Sunday (June 7-9), with Steve appearing on the Saturday.
Steve is best remembered for being the teenage star that became a teen idol sensation when he rocketed to the top of the charts with the song Everlasting Love which sold more than three million copies worldwide.
It’s still today a huge favourite on the radio alongside his catalogue of memorable songs.
Steve said: “The 60s weekender is always a special date in the diary as it brings so many people into the area for three days of fantastic memories including special afternoon tribute shows – this year we have the likes of the Beatles, Four Seasons, Buddy Holly, Small Faces, Kinks and Roy Orbison all part of the Whitby magic at the Pavilion.
“Groups like The Fortunes, Vanity Fair, The Fourmost, Hermans Hermits and many others will be on the bill across the three day and evening event so we will be sharing lots of memories”
The second of the 60s festivals at the Whitby Pavilion will take place later this year in September and headlining will be Paul Jones and his band The Manfreds.
For day tickets and a weekend package at The Whitby 60s Festival Weekender, one from June 7-9, call 07990 073 574 or 01757 700042.