Mum from Sleights near Whitby pays tribute to beloved 'Bramble' after nine-year-old's tragic death

Bradley Nelson - "the strongest warrior".

A mum from Sleights has paid heartfelt tribute to her “strongest warrior” following the tragic death of her nine-year-old son.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brave Bradley Nelson – affectionately known as Bramble – was admitted to hospital last month suffering with a suspected viral infection but his condition worsened throughout the day and night and he ultimately suffered two heart attacks, which proved too much for him.

A victim of shaken baby syndrome, little Bradley had already spent many months of his life in and out of hospital after being left severely disabled from the age of seven months, in an incident which saw his father, Darren Spreadbury, sent to prison in 2018.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Spreadbury ultimately admitted causing grievous bodily harm without intent and was jailed for four years at York Crown Court.

Bradley was left disabled, blind, suffering with epileptic seizures and in need of round-the-clock care, never to see, walk or talk.

An investigation into the cause of Bradley’s death is now under way.

Speaking to the Gazette, mum Sharon Boocock, 44, said the number of messages of support from people had been comforting while trying to cope with her family’s loss.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When announcing his recent death on her Facebook page, she described Bradley as her “angel boy” and “strongest warrior”.

"Everybody has been really great,” she said.

"We used to take Bradley to Leeds Hospital and the people in the corridor used to say ‘Hi Bradley’ – he was quite famous in Leeds.

"Back in October last year after a long spell in hospital, they said he wasn’t going to survive as his numbers were soaring but he was classed as a hero as they had never seen anyone survive those numbers.

"He loved going to school, loved swimming and singing and was always laughing.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A fundraiser, Our Bramble, is taking place at Whitby Rugby Club on November 30 featuring ska and alternative rock by Skandals and Breaking Suns.

Tickets are priced £10, with all proceeds going towards Bradley’s funeral costs and to support the family.

A Go Fund Me page is also running to help with funeral costs.

A spokesman for North Yorkshire Police said: “We have been made aware of the death of a nine-year-old boy from the Whitby area, who sadly passed away in hospital on Tuesday, 22 October.

“The child had complex medical needs and an investigation into the cause of his death is currently underway, reflecting due process in such circumstances.”