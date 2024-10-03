Anne Dargue is remembered fondly by those who knew her

The family of a Scarborough woman who passed away in Aldi car park have thanked those who stayed with her as she died.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anne Dargue, 88, was an active member of Westborough Methodist Church and had spent the morning at morning prayers at the church’s beach chalet on North Bay.

Those who knew her said she was her usual self and had taken home-made flapjack for those in attendance to enjoy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She left the prayer meeting and, following her usual routine, headed to Aldi.

Son Alan Dargue said: “She parked away from her usual parking place, across two spaces, which drew the attention of off-duty A & E nurse Laura who saw Anne struggling to get out of the car.

“Mum said that she felt a bit strange and couldn’t stand up.

“Another lady came over to help and called the ambulance.

“They looked after mum, got blankets and made her comfortable.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Concerned about Anne’s condition, Laura called the ambulance service again and they arrived within minutes

The paramedics were putting her into the ambulance when she had a heart attack and died.

Anne’s daughter Helen Myers said: “Jayne, another lady who offered her coat and asked Aldi staff to bring a blanket, said ‘the ladies with her were making her as comfortable as possible and your mum was in the kindest of hands’.

“They really were angels, at her side when she needed help and comfort.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We're so very grateful to know she was with lovely people who helped her in her final moments.”

Anne Dargue was the daughter of Geoge Edward Moore, of A Moore and Son builders, who built a number of iconic landmarks around Scarborough including the council chamber extension to the Town Hall and the Clock Tower.

She met husband-to-be Raymond in 1954 and the couple married in 1958.

Raymond and Anne were both enthusiastic members of the Lions Club where they organised the annual firework display for many years.

“Mum was always there with the baked potatoes,” said Alan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Helen said: “Dad got very involved in the YMCA, becoming chair and he was President of the Lions and Captain of South Cliff Golf Club - and mum supported him in all of it.”

Anne delivered Meals on Wheels and volunteered at the Women’s Royal Voluntary Service at Scarborough Hospital for many years.

She was an active member of many groups at Westborough Methodist Church, a member of Scarborough Civic Society and the U3A.

Helen said: “Mum helped at the coffee shop, was a member of the cleaning team and joined the craft group on a Monday, there is nothing, really, that she wasn’t doing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“All of the messages I’m getting say how joyful she always was, and how welcoming.”

Anne is survived by daughter Helen, son Alan, eight grandchildren, five step-grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

Daughter Julie passed away in 2005 from Aplastic Anaemia.

A private family interment will take place at the crematorium followed by a celebration of her life at Westborough Methodist Church at 10am on Thursday October 10.

As per Anne’s wishes, a ‘knees up’ buffet lunch will follow the service at Scarborough Rugby Club.

Family flowers only with donations if desired to the Aplastic Anaemia Trust.

Further enquiries Tindall Funeral Services Ltd, Cayton.