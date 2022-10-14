Mum’s search for couple who helped save her life by delivering CPR during cliff-top walk

Donna Bates, husband John, and daughter Isabella are pictured with her team of life-savers from Yorkshire Ambulance Service, Yorkshire Air Ambulance and HM Coastguard. Photo submitted by Yorkshire Ambulance Service

Mum-of-seven Donna Bates feared the worst when she fell ill during the cliff top walk, feeling short of breath and a tightness in her chest.

“I knew it was serious and yet I felt a strange sense of calm. I really didn’t think I would still be alive by the time help arrived as there was no-one about so I said goodbye to the children I had with me and asked them to tell my other children how much I loved them all,” recalled Donna, who was staying at her caravan at Haven Thornwick Bay Holiday Park.

Luckily a couple walked around the headland and stopped to ask if Donna was okay.

The woman called 999 and seconds later Donna collapsed in cardiac arrest. That is when the man – who was a first-aider – recognised that he needed to start CPR.

Their identity is still a mystery and Donna would love to track them down to say thank you.

Within minutes a six-strong coastguard team were on scene, followed by paramedic Steve Johnson, an ambulance crew and the Yorkshire Air Ambulance who carried out advanced treatment.

She was airlifted to Hull Royal Infirmary and admitted to the Intensive Care Unit in an induced coma. She regained consciousness a little after 24 hours and was discharged three days later.

She said: “To think I was in a remote location with no-one around and then out of nowhere a first aider appeared who was able to start CPR and call 999. I still haven’t managed to track them down, all I know is that they were called Simon and Carol and they were heading to Bempton; I’d love to meet them one day to say thank-you.

“They were followed by an incredible team of professionals who saved my life.

“Without all their efforts I wouldn’t be here and my seven children would have lost their mum, it’s as simple as that.”

Steve, who is based at Bridlington Ambulance Station, said: “This incident demonstrates the importance of CPR being started as soon as possible. Having the opportunity to be involved in teamwork with the coastguard, an ambulance crew and air ambulance was an honour, professional and caring from the start.

“There is no greater feeling than being part of a team and saving someone’s life, knowing that Donna gets to hold her children again.”

Donna was reunited with her life-savers from Yorkshire Ambulance Service, Yorkshire Air Ambulance and HM Coastguard when they got together at Bridlington Ambulance Station just two months after the incident, to talk through what had happened that day in June 2022.

Fran Wilkins, Senior Coastal Operations Officer with HM Coastguard, explained that incident was the first time the Yorkshire and Lincolnshire team had deployed their defibrillator since the kit was introduced on all coastguard rescue vehicles just three weeks earlier.

Fran said: “It helped to give our staff on the ground the confidence that they were able to give the best care to Donna, and although the defibrillator didn’t need to shock her, it was able to guide what care they were giving so it was a really useful addition to the whole scenario. We don’t often get to hear about the outcome so it was great to be given the opportunity to meet Donna and hear how well she is doing.”

Sam Berridge, Paramedic with the Yorkshire Air Ambulance, said: “CPR is vital. People can be quite scared to do CPR but essentially if someone stops breathing

