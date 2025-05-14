Looking for a fun and inspiring way to spend your summer?

Join Riffs Hooks and Lines for their summer courses and let creativity take centre stage.

After the success of their Easter Musical Theatre course, Riffs are back with a whole range of exciting workshops for all ages.

Firstly, a series of acting, singing and musical theatre one day events aimed at young people aged eight to 16 led by Helena and Lizzie, music and drama teachers with more than 20 years’ experience.

Riffs Hooks and Lines is bringing some summer workshops to Whitby.

This starts with Singing in Harmony and Working with Scripts on May 29 at Eighteen 91 (Chapel on the Hill) in Whitby, developing skills and confidence on stage.

There is no need for any prior experience and all children are welcome.

June 22 is the date for a focused acting workshop working on character development and stage presence, and July 20 is time to celebrate musical theatre through a series of practical and engaging activities.

All workshops are £30 per day – email [email protected] to book.

A five-day Musical Theatre summer course will follow in August.

For the more grown-up musicians in your life, this summer turn up the volume in the Big Band Bootcamp!

Experienced musician and educator Zak Parlby leads three days of music from July 30 to August 1, culminating in a fantastic opportunity to play a gig at Eighteen 91.

All musicians young and old, over grade five standard are welcome for a fun-filled weekend with like-minded music makers.

Take your music to the next level with focussed skill workshops and unlock your musical potential with jam sessions with professional musicians.

Email [email protected] to book a place.