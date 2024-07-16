Scarborough Seafest takes place this weekend

The North Yorkshire coast will be alive with the sound of music and the smell of the finest seafood dishes this weekend as the ever-popular Scarborough Seafest makes its return.

A regular on the summer calendar for more than two decades, the free event is organised by North Yorkshire Council and takes place from July 19 to 21 on the resort’s West Pier.

Crowds are expected across the weekend, with more than a dozen bands and musical performers appearing alongside some of the region’s top chefs and culinary experts, including Chris Hobson from SeaGrown and the chef patron at Clark’s Restaurant, Rob Clark.

The popular music and beer marquee returns in partnership with Cropton Brewery, while the Scarborough Hospitality Association sponsors the Food Theatre.

The Galeon Andalucia

There will also be a firework display on the Saturday night at 9.45pm.

In addition, two historic sailing ships will be visiting the town for the event, The Galleon Andalucia, a replica of a 17th century Spanish Galleon and The Nancy Blackett, a restored yacht formerly owned by Arthur Ransome, author of Swallows and Amazons.

Headlining the event on Saturday night is a local band, The Feens.

Chef at the SeaGrown Centre, Chris Hobson, is passionate about locally sourced and prepared dishes and will be demonstrating his skills to visitors.

The Feens

He said: “I want to show people just how versatile seaweed is and what it can add when it comes to the food we eat.

“We use it in everything from sausages to tapas and I am also going to be making a marmalade using locally produced gin.”

Cllr Janet Jefferson who chairs the Seafest Steering Group said: “It is great to be part of the team tasked with organising this fantastic celebration of our fishing industry heritage.

“At Seafest there is something for everyone, both residents and visitors alike and the West Pier really comes alive with the cookery demonstrations, music and entertainment.

Chris Hobson

“We’re grateful to the Scarborough Maritime Heritage Centre for their hard work and the local stall holders for supporting the event.

“I’d encourage everyone to stay for the grand firework display on the Saturday evening and pop down on Sunday morning too for the blessing of the boats service.”

For more information visit the Seafest web page.